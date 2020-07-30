Lerner, Ann C.
Ann C. Lerner, formerly of Middletown, Connecticut, passed away on July 28, 2020, in Hillsboro Beach, Florida, at the age of 92. She was married to Arthur Lerner, who passed away in 2016, for 69 years.
She was born in Vienna, Austria on December, 11, 1927, to Moses and Sime Reitzfeld. After fleeing Nazi Austria in 1938 and living in Belgium and Uruguay, she and her family arrived in the United States in 1940. With the help of relatives they settled in Hartford, where she graduated from Weaver High School.
She married Arthur on August 3, 1947. They had two sons, Mark and Howard. She worked with Arthur at Lerner's Furs, a fur and women's apparel store in Middletown, from the early 1950's until 1998, when the store was sold.
She was an active member of Congregation Adath Israel in Middletown, as well as the Adath Israel Sisterhood, B'nai Brith, Hadassah, and the Israel Bonds campaign. She was also a member of Congregation Beth Ami in Boca Raton, Florida.
She is survived by her sons, her daughters-in-law, Inna and Lorraine, and her grandsons, Misha and Sammy.
A graveside service and burial will be held on August 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Adath Israel Cemetery, 714 Pine Street in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Congregation Adath Israel, the American Heart Association
, or another charity. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
