Shugrue, Ann C.

Ann C. Shugrue passed away peacefully at her home in Middletown, CT on March 9, 2019. Ann was born on December 22, 1931 in Middletown, the daughter of the late William T. and Jennie Rogers Cronin. She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Martin A. Shugrue. Ann and Marty were married on June 1, 1957 and spent many happy years raising their family in the home they built together. When Marty passed away in 1991 Ann was blessed with her first grandchild, Caitlin, who gave her new purpose in life. Ann is survived by her son Patrick and his wife Melinda, their children William (Liam) and Abby of Middletown, her son James and his wife Pamela, and her daughter Maureen and her husband Larry Seidl of E. Haddam, and their children Caitlin of Providence, RI and Michaela of E. Haddam. Ann truly enjoyed life to its fullest mainly due to her strong Catholic faith. When in good health she attended daily mass and taught Catechism for over 25 years at St Francis of Assisi Church. She was also a Eucharistic minister bringing Communion to the homebound. Marty and Ann felt it was very important to travel as much as possible. The family has fond memories of traveling up and down the east coast in a Chevy station wagon with a pop up camper. These trips were very educational as they made sure their kids learned as much as they could about American History. Proud of her Irish heritage, she was thrilled when she and Marty were able to travel to Ireland for the first time, and Ann returned two more times. Ann continued to travel later in life with her children and grandchildren all around the country. Ann had a true love for reading and the arts, a trait she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Ann cherished her grandchildren and spending time with them. She hosted many family events at her home and pool for all of us. Being very generous, she was known for her "bottomless" gift bag at birthdays and Christmas and any other special occasion. Ann kept a close circle of friends throughout her life. She also cherished the time she spent with her cousin Arlene Sierpinski who was like the sister she never had. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and a dog lover who never was without a dog from childhood on. The family is truly grateful for the excellent and loving care she received from Cherie Williams and the "two" Theresa's from the Odra Agency and appreciates the support of the Middlesex Health Hospice team. Funeral services will be held Wednesday (Mar. 13th) at 9:15 a.m. from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to a . To share memories or express condolences online please visit

