Imme, Ann

Ann Imme, 94, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. Ann was born in Melilli, Sicily on October 20, 1925, to Joseph and Salvatrice Ciccarello. She was predeceasedby her husband, Sebastian (Mel) Imme; her brothers, Sebastian (Mike) Ciccarello and Mario Ciccarello; and her sister, Rosemary Ciccarello. Ann is survived by her two children, Diane Imme of Middletown, and Michael and Elizabeth (Turro) Imme of Cromwell. She also leaves her brothers Salvatore (Rosalie) Ciccarello of Middletown and Louis (Susan) Ciccarello of Trumbull, sister-in-law Rose Ciccarello of Southington, and her grandsons, Michael Imme Jr. of Branford and Marc Imme of Orlando, Florida. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Michael and Isabella Imme, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ann attended Middletown schools, and was employed by the City of Middletown as the Assistant Director of the Senior Center until her retirement in 1995. She was a vivacious and gracious lady who loved to cook Sunday dinners for her extended family.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours. A funeral liturgy will be held on Friday, October 9 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church, Middletown, followed by a burial at the CT State Veterans Cemetery.



