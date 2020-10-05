1/
Ann Imme
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Imme, Ann
Ann Imme, 94, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. Ann was born in Melilli, Sicily on October 20, 1925, to Joseph and Salvatrice Ciccarello. She was predeceasedby her husband, Sebastian (Mel) Imme; her brothers, Sebastian (Mike) Ciccarello and Mario Ciccarello; and her sister, Rosemary Ciccarello. Ann is survived by her two children, Diane Imme of Middletown, and Michael and Elizabeth (Turro) Imme of Cromwell. She also leaves her brothers Salvatore (Rosalie) Ciccarello of Middletown and Louis (Susan) Ciccarello of Trumbull, sister-in-law Rose Ciccarello of Southington, and her grandsons, Michael Imme Jr. of Branford and Marc Imme of Orlando, Florida. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Michael and Isabella Imme, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ann attended Middletown schools, and was employed by the City of Middletown as the Assistant Director of the Senior Center until her retirement in 1995. She was a vivacious and gracious lady who loved to cook Sunday dinners for her extended family.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours. A funeral liturgy will be held on Friday, October 9 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church, Middletown, followed by a burial at the CT State Veterans Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved