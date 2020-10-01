Osora, Ann M.
Ann (Marchese) Osora of College St., Middletown, CT, died a peaceful death Sunday, September 27, 2020 at The Village in Middletown at the age of 91. She was born in Middletown in 1928, one of six of children of Vincenzo and Santa Marchese and was married to beloved husband Stanley Osora for over 50 years who worked for the State of Connecticut Transportation Dept. as a Design Engineer before he died in October 2006. Ann had a Master's Degree and worked as a teacher for many years in Middletown and later for the State of Connecticut as a Social Worker. Ann is survived by two daughters, Grace and husband David Erhart of Hadlyme, and Margaret and husband Daniel Pentek of Hamden; and four grandchildren. Beside Stanley there are three deceased Osora brothers, Joseph, Frank (wife Jean), and Raymond (wife Patricia) of Middletown; four sisters, Gertrude Magnano and husband Frank (both deceased) Elizabeth Wiernasz and husband Stack (both deceased) of Middletown, Theresa Maltese (husband Corrado deceased) of Middletown, and Paula and husband George Darby of Manchester. Ann had many friends and spent time at the beach in Westbrook for many years. Through most of her adult life, Ann was an enthusiastic swimmer and she swam in the ocean every day during the summer. She was an avid reader, frequently going to the local library. She was also a devoted church member of St. Mary's of Czestochowa in Middletown and attended mass every week. Daughters Grace and Margaret and their grandchildren visited Ann frequently so she could see her grandchildren grow up. Friends may call on Monday October 5th from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, followed by a Funeral Liturgy in St. Mary's Church, Middletown at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.
We will miss you Ann.