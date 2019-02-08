Malone, Annabelle

Annabelle Malone, 80, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday following a brief illness. She was born December 17, 1938, in Middletown, daughter of the late Salvatore and Angelina (Fava) Malone. She was a member of St. Sebastian Church and prior to her retirement was employed by the State of CT Dept. of Policy Management. She was a member of the Middletown Elks Lodge, The Middletown Senior Center. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and the Ivoryton Playhouse.

She is survived by two sons Andrew Malone of Durham and George Malone of Middletown, two daughters Sandra White of Middletown and Angela Fava of Seattle, Washington, three brothers Salvatore Malone of Portland, Peter Malone of Chester and Michael Cartwright of Westbrook, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Anthony Malone, a brother Joseph Malone and a sister Phyllis Hayne

A celebration of life will be held Sunday at 12 noon at the Middletown Elks Lodge. Arrangements are under the direction of D'Angelo Funeral Home. Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 8, 2019