Chowaniec, Anne

Anne Mae (Skiba) Chowaniec, 80, of Rockfall, wife of the late Henry "Hengie" Chowaniec, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Pulka) Skiba. Prior to her retirement, Anne was a bookkeeper with NAPA Auto Parts Distribution Center in Middletown. She is survived by her children, Stacy Chowaniec of Uxbridge, MA, Stanley Chowaniec of Higganum, Susan Chowaniec of Middletown and Stephen Chowaniec of Middletown, also her sister, Helen Ptaszynski of Bristol, CT, and grandchildren, Krista Perry of Brighton, MA, Andrew Perry of Uxbridge currently stationed at the Naval Base in Groton, CT, and Shay Peterson of Middletown, currently attending Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, GA; also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Irene Kurek, Josephine Girdzausky, Genevieve Chowaniec and a brother, John Skiba. Funeral services will be held Tuesday (Feb. 12th) at 10:15 a.m. from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. Colman Church, Middlefield. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

www.biegafuneralhome.com Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary