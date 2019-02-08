Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Anne Chowaniec
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
10:15 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Colman Church
Middlefield, CT
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Anne Chowaniec Obituary
Chowaniec, Anne
Anne Mae (Skiba) Chowaniec, 80, of Rockfall, wife of the late Henry "Hengie" Chowaniec, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Pulka) Skiba. Prior to her retirement, Anne was a bookkeeper with NAPA Auto Parts Distribution Center in Middletown. She is survived by her children, Stacy Chowaniec of Uxbridge, MA, Stanley Chowaniec of Higganum, Susan Chowaniec of Middletown and Stephen Chowaniec of Middletown, also her sister, Helen Ptaszynski of Bristol, CT, and grandchildren, Krista Perry of Brighton, MA, Andrew Perry of Uxbridge currently stationed at the Naval Base in Groton, CT, and Shay Peterson of Middletown, currently attending Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, GA; also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Irene Kurek, Josephine Girdzausky, Genevieve Chowaniec and a brother, John Skiba. Funeral services will be held Tuesday (Feb. 12th) at 10:15 a.m. from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. Colman Church, Middlefield. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 8, 2019
