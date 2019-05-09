Cannata, Anne M.

Anne M. Cannata, 89, of Middletown, wife of the late Natalino Cannata, died peacefully at the Middlesex Hospital on May 7, 2019. She was born on January 8, 1930 daughter of the late Louis and Regina (Avidano) Milardo. Anne worked as a hairdresser and she loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She is survived by a son, Robert J. Cannata, Sr., of Meriden, a daughter Deborah C. Linklater of Middletown as well as five grandchildren, Maegan, Derek, Rob, Justin and Nathan and two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Sage.

She is predeceased by a brother, Fred Milardo and a granddaughter, Nicole.Family and friends may call at the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., Middletown, on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, on Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 at St. Sebastian Church. Burial will be held in the State Veteran's Cemetery, Bow Lane in Middletown.