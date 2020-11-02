1/1
Anne Rose Majewicz
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Majewicz, Anne Rose
Anne Rose Majewicz, 92, of Cromwell, born November 20, 1927, peacefully passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Autumn Lake Health Care in Cromwell. Anne was the daughter of the late George and Leontyna Mary (Dziadzosz) Majewicz. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Pierson Greenhouse in Cromwell where she got to fulfill her passion of working with flowers. Anne was a longtime Communicant of Saint John Church who enjoyed Saturday evening mass. Anne is survived by several nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She was predeceased by four sisters, Mary Majewicz, Adela Wassil, Helen Majewicz, and Teresa Majewicz; and two brothers Joseph and John Majewicz. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday (Nov 4th) at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Church in Cromwell. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Middletown. There are no calling hours. It would be Anne's wish if you would like to send any memorial contributions to St. John Church, 5 St. John Court, Cromwell, CT 06416. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. John Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved