Majewicz, Anne Rose
Anne Rose Majewicz, 92, of Cromwell, born November 20, 1927, peacefully passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Autumn Lake Health Care in Cromwell. Anne was the daughter of the late George and Leontyna Mary (Dziadzosz) Majewicz. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Pierson Greenhouse in Cromwell where she got to fulfill her passion of working with flowers. Anne was a longtime Communicant of Saint John Church who enjoyed Saturday evening mass. Anne is survived by several nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She was predeceased by four sisters, Mary Majewicz, Adela Wassil, Helen Majewicz, and Teresa Majewicz; and two brothers Joseph and John Majewicz. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday (Nov 4th) at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Church in Cromwell. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Middletown. There are no calling hours. It would be Anne's wish if you would like to send any memorial contributions to St. John Church, 5 St. John Court, Cromwell, CT 06416. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
