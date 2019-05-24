|
Vincent, Annie P.
Annie P. Vincent, 94, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 at of The Village at South Farms.
Family will receive friends and relatives at 9:00am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St., Willimantic, with a 10:30 Mass at St. Joseph Church, 99 Jackson St., followed by a burial at St. Joseph Church in Windham.
For a complete obituary and online memorial guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press from May 25 to May 28, 2019