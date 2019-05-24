Middletown Press Obituaries
Vincent, Annie P.
Annie P. Vincent, 94, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 at of The Village at South Farms.
Family will receive friends and relatives at 9:00am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St., Willimantic, with a 10:30 Mass at St. Joseph Church, 99 Jackson St., followed by a burial at St. Joseph Church in Windham.
For a complete obituary and online memorial guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press from May 25 to May 28, 2019
