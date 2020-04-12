|
Brunetto, Anthony
Anthony J. Brunetto, 93, of Middletown, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home. Tony was born in Middletown, son of the late Luigi Brunetto and Jennie (Costanzo) Brunetto. Prior to his retirement Tony was employed with New Departure in Meriden and Bristol locations. Tony is survived by two nieces, Nancy Kuskey and her husband Robert, Deborah Berggren and her husband Ronald, a nephew and best friend, Steve Kover, six great-nieces and nephews, Jaclyn Breece, Edward Kuskey, William Flanigan, Jr., Cary MacDonald, Kyle Berggren, Evan Berggren, seven great-great-nieces and nephews, two great-great-great-nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by two sisters, Rose Carta and Annie Flanigan, two nephews, William Flanigan Sr. and Edward Flanigan. Jr. a great-niece Patricia Flanigan. Tony was referred to as "Uncle Tony" not only by his relatives, but by mostly everyone he met. He had great family values, and put his family before himself. He always had a helping hand not only to his family, but to all. He was a kind, friendly man with a big heart and a gentle soul. He would listen and observe and would give you a smile, or a laugh, or an "Oh Brother". He enjoyed vacationing in Cape Cod, sitting around the kitchen table talking about old times, taking car rides, crackling window pane mirrors, gardening, going out to lunch, watching the stock market. And in the later part of his life he took up cooking. Uncle Tony you will be dearly missed by all. Until we meet again. Due to the Coronavirus funeral service were privately held. Those who wish may send memorial donations to a . To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 13, 2020