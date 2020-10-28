1/
Anthony D. Pandolfini
Pandolfini, Anthony D.
The family of Anthony D. Pandolfini announce his peaceful passing on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Middlesex Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Anthony spent many summers on the beach in Old Saybrook and resided at his home in Middletown for the winters. He will be remembered for his quick wit, intelligence and at times rebellious spirit. Anthony established a lifelong and dedicated career as a mechanic all the way up to his retirement from Ron's Sales & Service Center.
He will be remembered by his brother Lucius Pandolfini, niece Lisa, great-niece Nicole and great-nephew Anthony. In addition, Anthony leaves many cousins and wonderful friends especially the Moore family who provided Anthony with unconditional love right up to the end.
Anthony was preceded by his parents Anthony "Tony Pandy" and Constance Pandolfini as well as his nephew Nicholas.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the complications of Covid 19.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made to the American Heart Association.

Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 28, 2020.
