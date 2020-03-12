|
|
DeRita, Anthony
Anthony DeRita, 92, of Middetown, husband of the late Josephine (Cimino) DeRita, died on Wednesday, March 11 at Wadsworth Glen Health Care. Born on October 17, 1927 in Middletown, he was the son of the late Peter and Grace (Bartolotta) DeRita. He had lived in Portland and attended Portland Schools before moving to Middletown. He was a member of St. Sebastian Church, a member of Local Union 478 Operating Engineers, and he was retired from the Velleca Construction Co. His passion was cooking for his family and friends and he was famous for his pizza. He also enjoyed watching the UConn Women's Basketball.
Anthony is survived by his loving family, a son and daughter-in-law Peter and Krystyna DeRita of Venice, FL, a daughter Grace Amadeo of Middletown, three grandchildren Jimmy, Anthony, Nicole and husband Jesse, a great grandchild Christyan, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial will be private. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High Street, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 13, 2020