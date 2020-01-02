Middletown Press Obituaries
Anthony Frank Zadroga


1951 - 2019
Anthony Frank Zadroga Obituary
Zadroga, Anthony Frank
Anthony Frank Zadroga, 68, of Middletown, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He was born in Middletown, son of Sophie (Rutka) and Charles F. Zadroga, Sr. Anthony worked for the State of CT Department of Transportation. Anthony is survived by his daughters, Ashley Zadroga and Christina Linebarger both of Middletown, a sister, Sharon Churchill and her husband Jay of Chester, brother, Charles Zadroga, Jr. and his wife Angela of Utah two grandchildren, DylanJoel Anthony Linebarger and David Anthony Turcotte also several nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 7th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery in Portland. Those who wish may send memorial donations to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 3, 2020
