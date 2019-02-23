|
|
Marcati, Anthony J.
Anthony J. Marcati, 92, of Durham, passed away on February 17, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born January 4, 1927, in Middletown. Prior to his retirement, he was employed in the construction industry.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Rita D. Willis, a brother, Joseph Marcati of Middletown, a daughter, Lori Lastrina and her husband Sebastian, of Middletown, a son-in-law, William Peddle as well as several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by a daughter, Karen A. Peddle. The family would like to thank the Middlesex Hospital Hospice for their wonderful care as well as his at-home caregivers. Donations in his memory may be made to the COPD Foundation at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.copdfoundation.org&d=DwICaQ&c=B73tqXN8Ec0ocRmZHMCntw&r=-dy0d9ZYRV6t8n9p1XX9NruuzKuxxabR9-udn3FpqgU&m=PIK6dT23NdHCFm3kPsmIowTOaosro6gilTZo0GJHFrg&s=kC0vqYoFShwlWNR_F8F9BH_HenpaoBhZD7DBWX-vWyo&e= or by mail to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Miami, FL 33134. Funeral services were private. D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 23, 2019