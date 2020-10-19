Matterazzo, Anthony

Anthony (Tony) Matterazzo, 77, of Higganum died on Friday, October 16th in Middletown. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jill (Willmore) Matterazzo. He was the son of the late Vincent and Emma Matterazzo of Middletown. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1961, where he played football, and from the University of Bridgeport in 1965. He leaves three sons, Steven (Susan) of Portland, Daniel of Higganum and David (Amy) of Greenwich and four grandchildren, Alyssa of East Haddam, Thomas of Portland, Ella and James of Greenwich. He also leaves a brother, Paul Matterazzo of Middletown, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Robert Paul. Tony loved his family, telling stories, trips to Saratoga, the New York Giants, and fishing with his brother-in-law Dave Barsamian. Friends and family may call on Thursday, October 22nd from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at DeAngelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main Street in Middletown. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Saint Sebastian Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the family plot at Saint Sebastian Cemetery.



