Rock, Anthony
Anthony B. Rock, 49, of Killingworth, CT passed away on Saturday, November 9th. He is survived by his father Joe Rock, Sr. of RI and brother Joe Rock of Middletown, CT. He was preceded in death by his mother Susan Atwood.
Tony lived his life devoted to taking every opportunity to making life better for everyone whose path he crossed. This was most evident when it came to the love of his life Nancy Tepper; her children Gregory and Mackenzie and her 10 grandchildren. He loved each and every one of Nancy's family as if they were his own, always giving, always providing and always loving. The selfless gift of his life will forever be missed by his precious Nancy and her family.
Dubbed as "Uncle" by many a youngster, Tony filled the role with much commitment and love; but particularly to his nephew(s) Jeffrey Doran, Jr and wife Samantha, Jeremy Doran and wife Leyna; niece(s) Brittany Michaud and Samuel and Julia Doran. His unwavering dedication to their lives was shaped by his 37-year lifelong friendship to his "brother by another mother" Jeffrey Doran, Sr and wife Kelly. Always present, always loved and forever missed.
Tony's memory will forever live on as the fun-loving owner of the Picking Pot, his support to those in recovery and one who gave of himself with such selfless compassion for others. Please join us to celebrate the life of this great man, unwavering friend, loving brother and awesome uncle. Wearing your best "Tony Attire" of bright colors and bright smiles – Living Rock Church, 138 Route 81, Killingworth, CT; Sunday, November 24th at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 16, 2019