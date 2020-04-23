|
Strycharz, Antoinette "Toni" L.
Antoinette Louise Strycharz "Toni" of Middletown, passed away on April 21, 2020. She was born in Middletown on July 21, 1934, the daughter of Bernice (Zdanowicz) Strycharz and Ludwig Strycharz, Sr. A lifetime resident of Middletown, who attended Saint Mary of Czestochowa School K-8, graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1951 with High Honors, receiving the Becker Junior College Award. She was well versed in Polish, Russian, French, and Italian language, a legal secretary helping others in the law firm of Parmelee, Snow and Kelly for many years and then ended her career with the law office of Attorney Theodore Raczka. Toni, a lifelong member of St. Mary of Czestochowa, R.C. Church, served as Secretary of the Parish Council and Secretary and President of the Ladies Guild for many years. She proudly devoted time as a Literacy Volunteer, was an avid reader, who enjoyed photography and whose oil paintings were exhibited at the Senior Center. She was admired for the Pysanki, beautifully decorated Easter Eggs she created, by teaching school children this talent. Her travels included cross country trips to Nevada, several trips to Poland, Italy and the Vatican. Her survivors include, a sister, Veronica Ogorzalek of Higganum, two brothers, Louis and his wife Donna of Portland, Edward and his wife Dianne of Ledyard. Nieces, Pamela Bials/Kelly, Tracy Strycharz, nephews, Kevin Strycharz, Louis Strycharz, Jeffrey Ogorzalek, James Ogorzalek and Justine Ogorzalek and their children. Due to the current conditions, funeral services and burial are private. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 24, 2020