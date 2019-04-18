Salafia, Antoinette "Toni"

Antoinette "Toni" Salafia, 94, wife of the late Salvatore James Salafia passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Portland Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born and raised in Middletown, CT, on September 18, 1924, daughter of the late Rocco and Rose (Maranello) Natalie and had lived in Middletown all her life.

She was predeceased by her husband Salvatore and seven sisters: Augusta Natalie of Portland, Elizabeth DeForest of Middletown, Beatrice Nasiatka of Stonington, Ursula Flynn of Middletown, Rose Acquarulo of Middletown, Anita Janke of Portland, Sylvia Morariu of Portland, and a brother, Rocco Natalie Jr., of Cromwell.

She is survived by her two sons, John J. Salafia, and Phill Salafia, and her grandson, John L. Salafia, all from Middletown. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, John Morariu and many nieces and nephews.

She had been employed at the former Goodyear Rubber Company and The Russell Company before retiring and as an assistant sales clerk for 25 years at the former Sears on Main Street. She had also volunteered at Middlesex Memorial Hospital for over 15 years, spending much of her time on "North Four". She was a member of the St. John's Roman Catholic Church.

Toni enjoyed line-dancing and her daily morning trips with friends for coffee, donuts and chit-chat, which she would never miss. She was always ready to hand out candy to the neighborhood children and had a kind word and a smile for everyone she would meet. "Toni" will now be reunited with her loving husband, Salvatore, beloved feline, Meatball, her guardian watchdog, Lady and, most of all, her cherished Chihuahua sidekick, Taco, with whom she was inseparable.

The family wishes to commend the doctors, nurses and staff of Middlesex Hospital, Hartford Hospital and especially The Portland Care and Rehabilitation Center staff, nurses and Dr. Raider for all of their kindness to "Toni", as she was known, and to let them know that she loved each of them as if they were her own family. The level of love and compassion shown to her meant so much.

Per her wishes, services will be private. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High Street, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.