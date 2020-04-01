|
|
Manabat, Antonio G.
Antonio Guillermo Manabat, 67, of Middletown, CT, beloved husband for 42 years to Leyla (Izadi) Manabat, passed away at Middlesex Hospital on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1953 in Cavite City, Philippines, son of Milagros and Nazario Manabat. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1975 and worked for the USPS for 30 years before retirement. Through hard work and discipline, he and Leyla created their own American dream, which was ultimately living a comfortable life and spending time with family and friends. Tony is survived by his 2 sons, Travone and Omeed, his 3 grandchildren, Julius, Hendrix and Amelia, his 2 brothers, Johnny and Mario, his 6 sisters, Mary, Tuding, Rosie, Aida, Anita and Lillia, and his devoted dog, Toby. He was passionate about his Catholic faith, sports, exercising and cooking. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, both on and off the golf course where he spent a majority of his time. He leaves behind his perseverance, self-discipline and faith which will leave an impact on those that will miss him always. A private burial service was held on April 1, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Middletown, CT. Donations in Tony's memory can be made to St Pius X Church, 310 Westfield St, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 2, 2020