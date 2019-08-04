|
Saraceno, Antonio "Nino" (Tony) S.
Antonio "Nino" (Tony) S. Saraceno passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born on December 22, 1931 in Melilli, Sicily to Felicetta and Reginaldo Saraceno.
After service in the Italian army, he married Lucia (Pisa) in 1960 in Melilli and they settled in Middletown, CT. Eventually, Nino became a naturalized US citizen. He worked for many years as a stonemason with most of his masonry projects still in use. He enjoyed growing his own vegetables and fruits as well as producing small batches of his favorite red wine from scratch. Besides gardening, he was skillful in creating simple and delicious Sicilian-style cuisine which was much sought after by all his family and friends. His passion for gardening and cooking was passed along to his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Garibaldi social club and was a frequent volunteer of his culinary talents towards their fundraisers.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years Lucia (also from Melilli), two children (Reginaldo and Felicia), five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Family and friends are welcome to gather for visiting hours on Tuesday, August 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., Middletown, CT. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian's Church, 155 Washington Street, Middletown.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 5, 2019