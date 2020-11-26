1/
Arline R. Pavone
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pavone, Arline R.
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our sweet sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend, Arline Rose Pavone. Arline, a lifelong resident of Middletown and more recently Durham, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain at the age of 70 and after a very brief illness. She was born in Middletown on April 3, 1950, the daughter of the late Fred J. and Lucy (Sudano) Pavone who, without a doubt, were waiting with joy to greet her when she arrived to be with them again on Monday night. She leaves her sister, Sharon Witkowski, and her husband Martin of Hadlyme, nephew Michael Witkowski and his wife Nicolle of Cromwell, and niece Monica Selmont and her husband Clay of Westbrook, along with their children whom she adored. Before her retirement, Arline was the owner and operator of her own business, Arline's Cleaning Service, of which she was immensely proud. She was also an avid football fan, enjoyed the outdoors, and loved even the most skittish cats who only liked her, especially Ashley. The thing she enjoyed the most, however, was spending time with her beloved family. Although the holidays will never be the same without her, her memory will always be with us. Funeral services and burial in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield will be private. A memorial service to celebrate her life will, however, be held at a date yet to be determined. Those who wish may send memorial donations to either The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org or mail a check to JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920 or to Forgotten Felines, 153 Horse Hill Rd., Westbrook, CT 06498 or at forgottenfelinesct.org. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 26, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Arline’s passing. She was my friend for many years and I will always miss her. May she Rest In Peace. Thank you Arline for being my friend.
Laura St.Paul
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved