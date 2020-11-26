Pavone, Arline R.
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our sweet sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend, Arline Rose Pavone. Arline, a lifelong resident of Middletown and more recently Durham, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain at the age of 70 and after a very brief illness. She was born in Middletown on April 3, 1950, the daughter of the late Fred J. and Lucy (Sudano) Pavone who, without a doubt, were waiting with joy to greet her when she arrived to be with them again on Monday night. She leaves her sister, Sharon Witkowski, and her husband Martin of Hadlyme, nephew Michael Witkowski and his wife Nicolle of Cromwell, and niece Monica Selmont and her husband Clay of Westbrook, along with their children whom she adored. Before her retirement, Arline was the owner and operator of her own business, Arline's Cleaning Service, of which she was immensely proud. She was also an avid football fan, enjoyed the outdoors, and loved even the most skittish cats who only liked her, especially Ashley. The thing she enjoyed the most, however, was spending time with her beloved family. Although the holidays will never be the same without her, her memory will always be with us. Funeral services and burial in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield will be private. A memorial service to celebrate her life will, however, be held at a date yet to be determined. Those who wish may send memorial donations to either The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org
or mail a check to JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920 or to Forgotten Felines, 153 Horse Hill Rd., Westbrook, CT 06498 or at forgottenfelinesct.org
