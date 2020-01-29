|
|
Reil, Arne G.
Arne Geoffrey Reil, 80, of Cromwell, passed away surrounded by his family on January 24, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in North Haven, he was the son of the late August and Althine (Loomis) Reil.
Arne was a graduate of Middletown High School, Class of 1957 and continued his education graduating from North Park University in 1964. He was a member of Hilltop Covenant Church in Cromwell and worked for Aetna retiring in 1995. Arne was a member of the B.P.O.E. Middletown Lodge #771 and a member of Hartford Liederkranz.
Arne had a real passion for life resulting in many hobbies and interests. One of them was traveling, which would find him in places like Italy, Germany, Australia and Ireland three times… Just to name a few. He also loved to play pool, hike in the woods and mountains, swim, kayak, listen to Irish music and go camping in his Tear-Drop Camper Trailer which he built himself. He was very well rounded, both mechanically and scholastically and tried to live his life to the fullest. Arne was also a dog lover and would constantly be seen with his best friend Meara, his two-year-old female Border Collie who he wouldn't go anywhere without. In fact, Arne was so enamored by the breed that he would travel far and wide to attend many Border Collie dog shows, even being certified to be a judge, which he did at a few events. He will surely be missed by his family, friends and the community that he touched with his kindness.
Arne is survived by his brother, August J. Reil, Jr. of Cromwell; two nephews, August J. Reil, III of Cromwell and Arthur J. Reil and his wife Linda (Guarino) Reil of Middletown and a niece Vanessa Reil of Fort Meyers, FL.
Along with his parents, Arne was predeceased by his longtime companion, Shirley Ciochini.
A memorial service will be held on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arne's memory may be made to Endowed Scholarship for Arne Reil @ North Park University, 3225 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit
www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 30, 2020