Hilton, Arthina

Arthina Hilton (Sister) 60, of Middletown, CT passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1959 in Hemingway, South Carolina and relocated to Middletown at the age of two. Arthina attended local schools and graduated from Middletown High School in 1978, where she played basketball and ran track. She enjoyed life to the fullest and loved spending time with her family especially her great-nieces and nephews.

Arthina is survived by her parents John Edward and Ruthner (Wright) Hilton, two brothers Lee Edward Hilton and John Franklin Hilton both of Middletown; three sisters Althera Hilton, Sheila Jones (Fred) and Alicia Hilton all of Middletown; her nieces and nephews who she loved as her own, Nakeah Hilton, Jacari Hilton, Shacara Hilton, LaShauna Jones, Jasamine Hilton, Jalen Jones, Takai Jimenez, Jenaya Salafia, Ariana Campbell, Devonne Drake, Zayla Hilton and Levi Jones Jordan and two special friends Annie Lou Froster and Denise Privott and a host of cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her brother James Rodgers.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Cross Street AME Zion Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 am.