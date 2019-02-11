Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Arthur Weber
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Arthur H. Weber


1924 - 2019
Arthur H. Weber Obituary
Weber, Arthur H.
Arthur H Weber, 94, passed away peacefully on February 5, surrounded by his children at his daughter's home in Florida. He was born in Middletown, CT on Oct 15, 1924 to Michael and Dora Weber, attended schools in Middletown and graduated from Woodrow Wilson HS in 1942. Art served, from 1943 to 1946 in the Naval Air Corp in the Pacific Theater as a radioman on a Torpedo Bomber with Air Group 87 on the USS Ticonderoga. Art worked initially in the lace trade, at Wilcox Lace Co. and then for Hartford Electric Light Company in Middletown and from there, for Notheast Utilities at the Millstone Point nuclear power plant in Waterford where he became a shift supervisor. Art is survived by three children, Arthur M. Weber of Maine, Leanna Corvo and Deborah Weber of Florida He had 3 grandchildren, one step grandchild and three great grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Helen, and his siblings, Emma Steilau, Walter Weber and Louise Weber. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 14th at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 11, 2019
