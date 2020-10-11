1/1
Arthur H. Woodard Jr.
Woodard, Jr., Arthur H.
Arthur H. Woodard, Jr., 70, of Middletown, CT, beloved husband to Diane J. (Weston) Woodard, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Hartford Hospital from complications after heart surgery.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown, CT. Burial will be private and at the family's convenience.
The family asks that masks and social distancing be adhered to during the calling hours. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Middletown Press & The New Haven Register on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Doolittle Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Doolittle Funeral Home
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
