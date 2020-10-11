Woodard, Jr., Arthur H.
Arthur H. Woodard, Jr., 70, of Middletown, CT, beloved husband to Diane J. (Weston) Woodard, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Hartford Hospital from complications after heart surgery.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown, CT. Burial will be private and at the family's convenience.
The family asks that masks and social distancing be adhered to during the calling hours. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
