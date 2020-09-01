St. Amand, Arthur
Arthur St. Amand, 81, of Englewood, Florida and formerly of Cromwell, husband of Joanne (Smith) St. Amand for twenty-one years, passed away on August 20, 2020 in Florida. Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late William and Marie (Poitras) St. Amand.
Art lived the majority of his life in Cromwell before moving to Florida in 2001. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Army. Art was a former member of Saint John Church in Cromwell and worked as a tool & dye maker for forty-four years.
Along with his wife, Art is survived by three daughters, Yvonne St. Amand, Laura Lewis and Kathleen Gullage; two brothers, Samuel St. Amand and George St. Amand; a sister, Jeanne Clark; three grandchildren, Lyle Lewis, Atalia Lewis and Kelly Jo Gullage and two great-grandchildren, Charles and Elijah.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Marsha St. Amand; three brothers, Edmond, Edgar and O'Neal; a sister, Cecile St. Amand and a great-grandchild, Amaya Castro.
Private services will be held where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthur's memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238-9989. Cromwell Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
