1/
Arthur St. Amand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
St. Amand, Arthur
Arthur St. Amand, 81, of Englewood, Florida and formerly of Cromwell, husband of Joanne (Smith) St. Amand for twenty-one years, passed away on August 20, 2020 in Florida. Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late William and Marie (Poitras) St. Amand.
Art lived the majority of his life in Cromwell before moving to Florida in 2001. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Army. Art was a former member of Saint John Church in Cromwell and worked as a tool & dye maker for forty-four years.
Along with his wife, Art is survived by three daughters, Yvonne St. Amand, Laura Lewis and Kathleen Gullage; two brothers, Samuel St. Amand and George St. Amand; a sister, Jeanne Clark; three grandchildren, Lyle Lewis, Atalia Lewis and Kelly Jo Gullage and two great-grandchildren, Charles and Elijah.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Marsha St. Amand; three brothers, Edmond, Edgar and O'Neal; a sister, Cecile St. Amand and a great-grandchild, Amaya Castro.
Private services will be held where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthur's memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238-9989. Cromwell Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
(860) 346-6464
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved