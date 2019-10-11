Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
The United Churches
Durham, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey A. Taylor


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey A. Taylor Obituary
Taylor, Audrey A.
Audrey A. Taylor, Nov. 13, 1929 - Oct. 7, 2019, beloved wife of Raymond Taylor; adored mother of Debra Taylor Gordon, Denise Taylor Manzi, Raymond David Taylor; doting grandmother to Matt and Sarah Gordon, Lyla and Izetta Taylor.
A public celebration of Audrey's life will take place on Tuesday, October 15 at 11:30 at The United Churches in Durham, CT. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony. To share memories or send condolences, please visit: http://www.doolittefuneralservice.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.