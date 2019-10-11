|
|
Taylor, Audrey A.
Audrey A. Taylor, Nov. 13, 1929 - Oct. 7, 2019, beloved wife of Raymond Taylor; adored mother of Debra Taylor Gordon, Denise Taylor Manzi, Raymond David Taylor; doting grandmother to Matt and Sarah Gordon, Lyla and Izetta Taylor.
A public celebration of Audrey's life will take place on Tuesday, October 15 at 11:30 at The United Churches in Durham, CT. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony. To share memories or send condolences, please visit: http://www.doolittefuneralservice.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 12, 2019