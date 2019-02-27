Middletown Press Obituaries
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
(860) 346-6464
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
View Map
Audrey (Peterson) Aurigemma


Audrey (Peterson) Aurigemma Obituary
Aurigemma, Audrey (Peterson)
Audrey Ann (Peterson) Aurigemma, 89, of Cromwell, wife of the late Peter Aurigemma, Sr. passed away at her home on February 16, 2019. Born in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Annie (Matchell) Peterson.
Audrey graduated Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1947. She lived in Middletown before moving to Cromwell in 1996. She was employed at Capitol Theatre in Middletown and also worked at Perrotti's Farm & Greenhouses in Middlefield for twenty years. Audrey served as Den Mother of the Boy Scouts of American and was an avid gardener.
Audrey is survived by two sons, Peter Aurigemma, Jr. of Windham, ME and Henry Aurigemma of Middletown; two daughters, Amy White of Haddam and Cindy Hamlin of Cromwell; eight beloved grandchildren, Peter Aurigemma, III, Christa Diaz, Melinda Heinig, Pearce Aurigemma, Danielle Heinig, Nate Hamlin, Michael Hamlin, David White and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 3:00 p.m. at Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends may call on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Audrey's memory may be made to National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 27, 2019
