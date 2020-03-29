|
Nocera, Augustine D.
Augustine David Nocera, age 63, passed away after a sudden illness at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City on Thursday, March 26, 2020. David was proud to be from Middletown, CT and spent the last twenty years in his beloved New York City. He was born on March 11, 1957 in Middletown to Edmund J. Nocera Sr. and Dorothy (Barrett) Nocera and was the youngest of four children. David found his passion as an archivist and educator who most recently was teaching courses at The City College of New York.
He graduated from Xavier High School. He earned his BA from UCONN and proudly served in the US Army. He then continued his education and received his Master's in Library Science. David was a brilliant man, loved his children, his cat, cooking, his guitar, was an avid reader, incredible teacher and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his longtime partner Ellen Handy whom he loved dearly, his son Bennett Nocera; daughter Aline Nocera and partner Kevin. Brother Gene Nocera and wife Karen; sister Aline Grandazzo and husband Anthony. sister-in-law Mary Ellen Nocera; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He is predeceased by brother Edmund J. Nocera Jr. and sister-in-law Linda Nocera. Burial services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the City College of New York Archive.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 30, 2020