Aurelie (Fladd) Fitzpatrick, 96, of Middletown, wife of the late Peter F. Fitzpatrick, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown, daughter of the late W. Russell and Mary (Eckersley) Fladd. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Bengtson and her husband Oliver; Colleen Maniscalco and her husband Robert; son, Michael Fitzpatrick and his wife Beth; brother, Charles Fladd; grandchildren, Karry Brothers and her husband Craig, Keith Bengtson, Paul Maniscalco, Leah Pirro and her husband Ronald, great-grandchildren, Haley and Devin Pirro, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter and daughter, Charleen Lee Fitzpatrick. The family of Aurelie Fitzpatrick mourns the loss of their dear friend and mother. Aurelie was one of the first switchboard operators in Middletown, working for the Southern New England Telephone Company. She enjoyed top down, jeep rides with her son Mike and recently celebrated her 96th birthday in good health with family and friends. Our world is a little less joyful, a little less tender. We have lost our north star. We deeply appreciate the gentle care she was given in her final days by the entire team at Water's Edge Health Center for Rehabilitation, the Orthopedic team at Middlesex Memorial and the angels of Hospice Comfort Care Unit at Middlesex Memorial. On her final journey, she brings with her a deck of cards, her poker change, a box of chocolates and a pack of cigarettes. Donations may be made in her memory to the "Warm the Children Fund" c/o Liberty Bank, Attn: Leah Pickard, 315 Main St., Middletown, CT 06457, a charity dear to her heart. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 3, 2019