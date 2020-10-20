1/1
Barbara (Bell) Clark
Clark, Barbara (Bell)
Barbara (Bell) Clark, 94, passed away on October 15, 2020 following a long and fulfilling life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Barbara was born in Syracuse, NY, daughter of the late H. Hurlburt and Theodora (Burr) Bell.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband Donald, whom she married in 1947. Together they raised their family in their lovingly restored 19th century home in Portland, CT.
Barbara grew up in Portland, graduating from Portland High School. She was a 1946 graduate of Colby Junior College in NH and earned a teacher certification from the University of RI. She taught in Rhode Island and Portland public schools. She was civic minded, serving on the board of the Portland Library and volunteering on town committees.
Her love of travel was evident as she and Don toured abroad and throughout the U.S., Europe, Mexico and Canada. Barbara's interests included entertaining friends, cooking, reading and playing bridge. She had an appreciation for theater and the fine arts and was known for planning trips to NYC and Hartford with family and friends, visiting museums and attending the theater. For close to 50 years, Barbara was a member of the unique "Friday Night Group," a group of devoted friends who met each Friday night, sharing a meal and their lives through the decades.
Barbara is survived by her three sons Donald (Nancy) Clark, Jr., Timothy (Cathy) Clark, Robert (Beth) Clark; her daughter Deborah Clark; her grandchildren Matthew (Charity) Clark, Kate (Jeff) Carpenter, Zachary (Ashley) Clark, Hannah Clark, Tanya Stephanchick; and her great-grandson Christopher Clark. She is also survived by her brothers Harry (Corine) Bell and Dudley (MaryLou) Bell; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service celebrating Barbara's life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church Cemetery, 345 Main St., Portland, CT. At the family's request face coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Barbara's name may be made to: The Hartford Symphony, Inc., 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Doolittle Funeral Home
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
