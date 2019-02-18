Home

Barbara Daniels McNulty, 84, of Portland, wife of Raymond H. McNulty Sr., passed away at Middlesex Memorial Hospital on February 14, 2019.
After moving to Portland at an early age, she attended local schools and Saint Joseph College to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She held various nursing positions before becoming a full time homemaker.
Besides her husband of 61 years, she leaves her son and daughter-in-law Raymond and Lisa, her granddaughter Kirsty and husband Corie, her grandson Brandon and his companion Nicole as well as her great-grandson Raymond Alexander, all of Lyme.
There will be no calling hours nor services. Burial will be at the family's convenience with a memorial mass at a later date.
The family wishes to thank all caregivers and friends who supported her during her illness.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 18, 2019
