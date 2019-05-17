Middletown Press Obituaries
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Barbara Grace (Beachum) Hendershot, July 22, 1933-May 16, 2019, loving wife of 67 years to the late Jesse T. Hendershot. Barbara was born in Wichita Falls, TX on July 22, 1933. Barbara and Jesse were married in June, 1951 which began her life as a military wife. They are survived by 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Barbara was an avid bowler for over 50 years, 35 of which she participated in the Women's National Bowling Championships. She was a beloved member of the First United Methodist Church in Middletown, CT. Her passion was volunteering for any and all church events: fundraisers, sew-n-sew group, and Tuesday Night Ice Cream Socials. Her charitable and loving spirit was the driving force in her life. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 20, 11 a.m., at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hartford Healthcare, Attn: Hartford Hospital Hospice, One State Street, Suite 19, Hartford, CT 06103. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on May 18, 2019
