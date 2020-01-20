|
Stockton, Barbara
Barbara Linderme Stockton, 102, passed away from old age on January 8, 2020 at The Taylor Community in Laconia NH where she had resided for her last 11 years. She was born in Middletown CT on August 21, 2017, attended Willimantic State Teachers College, and taught elementary school at Farm Hill, Long Hill, and Wilbur Snow. She married Lloyd G. Stockton in 1941. They had two daughters, Shirley Stockton Johnes of Hendersonville, NC and Deborah Stockton of Newton, MA. She and Lloyd moved to their vacation home in Center Sandwich, NH in 1977 where she enjoyed a long, healthy and busy retirement hiking, playing bridge, and volunteering. Lloyd predeceased her in 1982. In 2008 she moved to the assisted living community in Laconia.
She leaves behind two daughters, two grandsons, two sons-in-law, and a number of nieces and nephews in the Middletown area and in Canada. She leaves behind countless former students who remember her as a wonderful, dedicated teacher.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 21, 2020