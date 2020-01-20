Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Stockton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Stockton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Stockton Obituary
Stockton, Barbara
Barbara Linderme Stockton, 102, passed away from old age on January 8, 2020 at The Taylor Community in Laconia NH where she had resided for her last 11 years. She was born in Middletown CT on August 21, 2017, attended Willimantic State Teachers College, and taught elementary school at Farm Hill, Long Hill, and Wilbur Snow. She married Lloyd G. Stockton in 1941. They had two daughters, Shirley Stockton Johnes of Hendersonville, NC and Deborah Stockton of Newton, MA. She and Lloyd moved to their vacation home in Center Sandwich, NH in 1977 where she enjoyed a long, healthy and busy retirement hiking, playing bridge, and volunteering. Lloyd predeceased her in 1982. In 2008 she moved to the assisted living community in Laconia.
She leaves behind two daughters, two grandsons, two sons-in-law, and a number of nieces and nephews in the Middletown area and in Canada. She leaves behind countless former students who remember her as a wonderful, dedicated teacher.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -