Parker, Bertha Mae

Bertha Mae Hall-Parker, affectionately known as "Mae," was born on May 27, 1963 to Bertha L. Freeman Clemons and Henry Austin Clemons. Bertha Mae attended the Public-School System in New York City. She later obtained a career as a Licensed Practical Nurse where she worked for the Middlesex Convalescent Center for many years.

Mae was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses December 4, 2016. The way she lived her life was evident of her love for Jehovah. Mae has always had a gentle and generous heart. At the center of that heart was the love she had for her children and grandchildren. Her love for them was immeasurable. All she ever wanted in life was for her children and grandchildren to Love God, be Happy and Support one another. Mae had that type of personality that made her approachable. If you met Mae, you loved Mae, she never met a stranger. She had the ability to make everyone she met feel as they were the #1 reason for her joy. If she had your attention, she was going to share a scriptural point with you. Her main focus in life was to show love and respect to all she came in contact with.

Mae was always the first to apologize, therefore she was always perceived as the bravest. She was always the first to forgive, therefore she was the perceived as the strongest. She was always the first to forget, therefore she was perceived as being the happiest.

Mae was predeceased by her son Anthony Hall, her father Henry Clemons, her brother Edward Clemons and father-in-law James Parker. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband James Stacy Parker, mother Bertha Clemons, Children Iesha Hall, Tara Hall, Ned Parker and Stephanie Garcia (Andres), eight grandchildren Milan Hall, Anthony Parker, Anthony Hall, Iesha Parker, Brandon White, Jayden Chaney, Isaiah Garcia and Chloe Garcia. Five sisters, Evelyn Holley, Jacquelyn Fountain, Sybil Williams, Yolanda Brown (Johnathan) and Nicole Lynch (Charles). Six sisters-in-law, Janet White (Silas), Sarah Perry (Howard), Kimberly Parker, Mary Mayo, Alice Grant (Lloyd), Miashuan Daniel (Tolever), three brothers-in-law, Tony Parker (Wendy), David Parker (Ernestine) Charles Parker (Mavis), a host if nieces, nephews and very special friends.

Mae was a lovable, outgoing and compassionate woman that had nothing but good to give. She would give you the shirt off her back, all you had to do was ask her. She would stand in your corner and whisper in your ear to let you know if you were wrong. She will be greatly missed by one and all. Some of her favorite scriptures are found at Revelation 21:4, 5 and John 3:16.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31st at 10 a.m. at the Cross Street AME Zion Church, 440 West St., Middletown. Burial will be private in Pine Grove Cemetery, Middletown. A walk-through calling hours will be held at the Coughlin Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown on Friday, October 30th from 4 to 6 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required.



