Tanzer, Betsy

Betsy Chernoff Tanzer, 84, passed on May 12, 2019, surrounded by family. Born on November 18, 1934, in Middletown, CT, to Phillip M. Chernoff and Pauline S. Chernoff, Betsy grew up in Middletown with 2 brothers and a twin sister. She attended Brandeis University, University of Michigan, and graduated from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, with a major in ceramics. She married Marvin L. Tanzer in 1954, with whom she raised 4 children. Betsy pursued a career in art, becoming a world-renowned ceramist. She was an acclaimed clay art teacher, providing advanced classes from Connecticut to California, Alaska, and many places in between. Over the course of her 60-year career, Betsy had won numerous awards and fellowships, and had participated in many juried exhibitions around the country. She had a passion for her family, her art, and for life. Her spirit was boundless. Betsy and Marvin moved to Tucson in 2003, where Betsy founded the Tucson Clay Art Center. Betsy was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Donald Chernoff and Gerald Chernoff, and her twin sister Nancy Chernoff Wetstone. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Marvin Tanzer, and her children Laura, Andrew, Matthew and Jennifer, as well as 5 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betsy will be greatly missed by her family, friends, students and fellow artists. However, her memory and legacy will live on in the many lives she touched so profoundly, and the artistic masterpieces she left to us all. Memorial contributions can be made to the Tucson Clay Art Center Student Scholarship Fund, 1703 E. Ft. Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ 85719. Published in West Hartford News & Middletown Press from May 14 to May 23, 2019