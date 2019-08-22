|
Harris, Betty (Ertel)
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Betty (Ertel) Harris. Betty passed away surrounded by her loving daughter and son at the Middlesex Hospice Unit on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Betty moved with her family to Middletown from Pennsylvania at the age of seven. She grew up on Williams Street in a vibrant and diverse neighborhood filled with recent immigrant families, longtime Middletown residents and the children of Wesleyan professors. She developed an appreciation of different cultures at an early age and formed important friendships that lasted a lifetime. Betty attended Middletown schools and graduated from Middletown High School.
She met and married her beloved husband Arnold of 73 years when she was 19. She met Arnold when she was babysitting for a family that lived near the Harris family farm located on Millbrook Road. She spent the early years of her marriage on the farm raising children and helping her husband until the farm was sold in the 1950's. At that time, she and Arnold began an interesting journey together in new directions.
Betty was totally devoted to her family. For her, nothing else was more important. She was a very kind, loving and interesting person with a wonderful sense of humor, always wanting to learn new things. Her house was always filled with friends and family members. Betty was a fiber artist. She created wonderful knitted, needlepoint, cross stitch and quilted pieces. Making porcelain dolls was another passion of hers. She enjoyed growing, harvesting, canning or freezing vegetables from the garden that family and friends enjoyed throughout the year. The house was often filled with wonderful aromas of bread or pies that were baking in the oven. Betty also made some delicious wine.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Arnold, daughter Sheila and brother Paul. She leaves behind her loving daughter Linda, son Robert, grandchildren Laura and James, three great-grandchildren William, Samuel and Emma, a niece Starr and nephews Wayne and Scott.
Betty will be sorely missed by all who loved her.
The family wishes to thank the devoted professionals who work at the Middlesex Health Hospice Program. The family is extremely grateful for the wonderful care, respect and love they willingly gave. Donations can be made to the "Middlesex Health Hospice Program", c/o Middlesex Health, Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457 or give online at middlesexhealth.org/donate. The family also wants to thank Millicent Malcolm (APRN) for the loving care and respect she gave to our parents.
A graveside service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 23, 2019