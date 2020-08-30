1/1
Betty Spearrin
Spearrin, Betty
Betty Spearrin passed from this life into her eternal with her Savior Jesus Christ on August 28th, 2020.
Born Elizabeth Irene Chapman on July 19, 1945 in Middletown, CT she grew up in Higganum, CT where she met her future husband, Richard Spearrin. They were married on April 4, 1970 and lived in Essex for the past 50 years.
After attending Hartford Academy of Hairdressing, Betty worked as a Beautician for Margo's Beauty Center in Chester. She stopped working to raise her two children, Rebecca Spearrin Haythorn of Bolton and Ryan Spearrin of Deep River. After they went to college, she worked at the Estuary Council of Senior Citizens first as a driver and later as Transportation Coordinator.
She had a passion for life and demonstrated that to everyone she met. And especially for her two grandchildren, Carley and Will Spearrin of Deep River. She also had a passion for horses and participated in several horse shows.
But most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She received Him as a young woman and grew in knowledge and love for Him during her life. He was faithful to her in many aspects of her life, but most recently in letting her laugh with her family in early afternoon of her last day and then taking her home three hours later.
There was a private family interment service at the River View Cemetery, in Essex, and will be followed by a Memorial Service on Tuesday, Sept. 1st at 1:30 p.m. at the Middletown Bible Church, 9 East St., Middletown. Betty did not specify any charity for donations. To share a memory or condolence with Betty's family, please visit rwwfh.com. Arrangements by Robinson, Wright & Weymer funeral Home, Centerbrook.

Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
