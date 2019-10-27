|
|
Higgins, Beverly A.
Beverly Ann (Wainwright) Higgins, 88, of Middletown, wife of the late Arthur J. Higgins, Sr., died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Springfield, MA, the daughter of the late Roy and Mary Anna (Barry) Wainwright. Prior to her retirement, Bev was the secretary at St. Francis Church in Middletown for Father Barrett and later a financial aid officer at Wesleyan University. She continued to assist in the operations of the Higgins Farm in Middletown. She is survived by her sons, Arthur "Artie" Higgins, Jr. and his wife, Lynn and Paul Higgins, all of Middletown; grandchildren, Jeremy Higgins, Nicholas Higgins, Dale Higgins, and Keira Higgins; brother-in-law, Leonard Higgins of Middletown. She was predeceased by her sister, Delores Matave and brother, Robert Wainwright. Bev's family is grateful for the care and compassion offered by the doctors' and staff of the Weiss Hospice Unit. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday (Oct. 30th) at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X. Church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Middletown. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Middlesex Health Hospice Program, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown or at middlesexhealth.org/donate. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 28, 2019