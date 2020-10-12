1/1
Beverly Ann (Butler) Moskey
Moskey, Beverly Ann (Butler)
Beverly Ann (Butler) Moskey born in Middlefield, CT on December 7, 1939, passed away on October 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Beverly was predeceased by her parents, Nathaniel Butler and Olive Post Butler, brother Robert Butler, and many lifelong friends. Beverly leaves behind her loving and devoted husband and dancing partner of 62 years, Theodore Moskey, their four children, Ted and Darlene Moskey, Lori And Francois Dumas, Lisa Moskey, Georgiann Moskey Marino. Beverly was the most proud and happiest when she was surrounded by her 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Beverly spent 35 years working at SNET Telephone Company. After retirement, she was employed by MJT Enterprises, Inc. A celebration of life will be planned for later this month. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the goPINK project c/o Middlesex Health memo goPINK or to the Brenna Zettergren Memorial Foundation, Inc., 500 Powder Hill Road, Durham, CT. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online and view full obituary, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
