Houle , BeverlyBeverly Houle, 85, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in Pleasant Hill, California under the care of Kindred Hospice.Beverly was born June 1, 1935 to Corbin and Grace (Peckham) Bates of Deep River, CT. She married Wiley Valley of East Haddam Aug. 18, 1953 – later divorcing in 1997. While raising their 3 children, Beverly actively promoted their interest in music & sports programs; was an organist for their local church; and completed a Business degree at San Jose State Univ, Calif. The majority of her work career was as a salesperson for Susan Bates, Inc. for parts of the West Coast for 15+ years. Her passions were the many outdoor adventures of backpacking, river trips of canoe & kayaking, bicycling, and hiking "4,000 footers" of New Hampshire. Her most proud and self-fulfilling accomplishment was completing the Appalachian Trail over 3 consecutive summers in her early 60's.Beverly is survived by her children, Diane (Daniel) Nicholls of Rochester, MN, James (Angela) Valley, and Jonathan (Glenna) Valley of S.F. Bay Area, CA; 5 grandchildren, Dylan Nicholls and Jamie, Wiley, Jake, Cheyenne Valley. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Joseph and John (Gail) Bates and both husbands. Beverly will be interred at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen alongside husband (2004-2016) Morton Houle; date to be determined.Should you wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested in memory of Beverly Houle to Alzheimer's disease Research through a check to Mayo Clinic [with her name on memo line] & sent to Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905 or by calling the Department at 1-855-852-8129. An alternate family suggestion is to https:appalachiantrail.org