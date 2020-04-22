|
Pitkin, Beverly
Beverly "Babe" Louise (Marthers) Pitkin, 91, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 of natural causes, at Wadsworth Glen Health Care in Middletown, CT. She was born on January 28, 1929 in Haddam CT to Clementine (Jacobosky) and Clarence Marthers. She grew up in Middletown where she received her education and graduated from Middletown High School, Class of 1947.
Beverly met the love of her life Robert (Bob) Pitkin Sr. at Hammonasset State Park where he was a lifeguard. Soon after they were married and began their lives together. Beverly worked tirelessly as the mother of seven children as well as working outside the home at a local nursery school. She was a caregiver to many throughout the years. She enjoyed making crafts, especially little Christmas stockings that she meticulously sewed tiny embellishments on and joyfully gave to family, friends, and countless school children. She had a knack for knitting many colorful potholders that she also loved to give away. One of her well known and favorite gifts to give at Christmas was warm socks and for birthdays you could always count on a birthday card with a crisp dollar bill inside. Beverly had a great sense of humor with a subtle hint of sarcasm; she was truly a perfect balance of sweet and sassy.
Beverly and Bob enjoyed many years as members of Lady Washington Chapter No. 45 and St. John's Masonic Lodge where together they served as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron in 1971. They were members of Christ Lutheran Church in Middletown, CT. After Bob's retirement from the State of CT, they enjoyed traveling around the country for the National Senior Olympics which Bob took part in and Beverly so proudly spoke of. They celebrated over 44 years of marriage before his passing on November 23, 1993 and for over 26 years not a day went by that he was not dearly missed. Shortly after Bob's death Beverly moved to East Hampton, CT to be closer to family, there she enjoyed making new friends to spend her retirement years. She loved going to the Senior Center and participating in all their social events and trips.
Beverly is survived by five of her seven children – Bonnie and Chip Goodrich of East Hampton, CT, Bruce and Karen Pitkin of Bozrah, CT, Beth Ann and John Rhines of Danby VT, Barbara & David Schenarts of Moodus, CT, Belinda Pitkin and Richard of Ladson, SC. She is also survived by her sister Audrey and Donald Dagnall of Middletown, CT, sisters-in-law Barbara Wadhams of Flagstaff AZ and Marge and Roger Berten of Bristol, VT. She was known to her grandchildren as Nannie and is lovingly survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, several nephews, nieces along with countless friends and caregivers.
Beverly was predeceased by her parents, her husband Robert Pitkin, Sr., two sons Robert Pitkin Jr and William Pitkin, her brother Phillip Marthers and brother-in-law Bruce Wadhams.
In light of our country's current situation, regretfully there will be no calling hours, a private graveside service will be held at the State Veteran's Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held later in the summer for all to attend.
The family would like to express our sincerest appreciation and thanks to all of Mom's caregivers throughout her 5 years as a resident of Wadsworth Glen Health Care. She was well loved and well cared for and there is nothing more we could have asked or hoped for.
Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Beverly's memory to CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111, Middlesex Health Palliative Care, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457 or Faith Lutheran Church, 300 Washington Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 23, 2020