Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Sebastian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bianca Genovese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bianca M. Genovese


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bianca M. Genovese Obituary
Genovese, Bianca M.
Bianca M. Genovese, 91 of Middletown, wife of the late James V. Genovese died on Saturday at Middlesex Hospital. Born on December 12, 1927 in Melilli, Italy, daughter of the late Carmelo and Salvatrice (Lastrina) Aresco. She had been a resident of Middletown most of her life, and a member of St. Sebastian Church. Her passion in life was making wonderful food, and made all who surrounded her table, her family. Bianca is survived by her loving family; a daughter and son-in-law Maria and Angelo Vasi of Portland. Three brothers and sisters-in-law Joseph and Rose Aresco, Louis and Nella Aresco, Anthony and Mary Aresco, all of Middletown. Her grandson and "the joy of her heart" Marco Vasi of Middletown. A sister-in-law Adele Genovese of Middletown. Also several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother John Aresco, a sister Concetta Gennaro, Lucia Mendola, Rosina Ponzio.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. from the Coughlin - Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown followed by a mass of Christian burial in St. Sebastian Church at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. We would like to thank the nurses and staff of Portland Care and Rehab for their compassionate care.
Published in Middletown Press on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
Download Now