Hicks, Sr., Billie
Billie W. Hicks, Sr., age 74, of Winder, Georgia passed away in his home, peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 24, 2019. A native of Hartford, Alabama, he was the son of the late Lee Justice and Bessie Adelle Smith Hicks. He was predeceased by siblings, Roy Hicks and Margaret Cross. A former resident of Cromwell, Connecticut, Mr. Hicks was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was the owner of Hicks Plumbing, which is now run by his son, Billie Jr.
Billie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Purzycki Hicks. He is lovingly remembered by family members, children, Billie W. (Lisa) Hicks, Jr., of Cromwell, Connecticut and Jennifer (Gary) Wood of Winder, Georgia, grandchildren, Jessica Hicks, Zachary Hicks and Merrideth Wood, Siblings, Mittie Hedrick, Sarah Bechtol, Martha Jo Hicks, Clara Revelle and Sybil Webster all of Florida.
He will be dearly missed. Billie was a caring husband, father and exceptional Grandpa and Poppy.
A private Memorial Mass will be held for the family only. The Family requests that flowers please be omitted and that memorials be made to the .
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 28, 2019