Bonita Marie "Bonnie" Estabrook
Bonita "Bonnie" Marie Estabrook of Haddam, CT, has passed away on July 28, 2020. She was born in 1964 to Roger and Elva in Southington, CT. Bonnie is survived by her sons Steven and Christopher, her daughter-in-law Meagan, her grandchildren Zakary, Jadyn, Rylee, Cali, and Dylan, her step father John Oswald, and her boyfriend Kenneth Pellegrini. Bonnie spent her childhood in Connecticut and moved out west where she lived for many years until returning home in the 2000's. Bonnie was a beautiful soul who loved animals, gardening, and the outdoors. She enjoyed life on the farm with cows, chickens, a cockatiel, and her two goats who followed her everywhere. Kenny and Bonnie found companionship and a sense of freedom when riding his Harley, fishing, and traveling the country together. Bonnie's life will be celebrated at Kenny's house at 116 Filley Road, Haddam, CT on Saturday, August 8th. Visitors may begin arriving anytime after 2 p.m.

Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
