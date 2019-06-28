Middletown Press Obituaries
Bonni-Jean Roberts
Bonni-Jean M. Roberts Obituary
Roberts, Bonni-Jean M.
Bonni-Jean M. Roberts, a longtime resident of Middletown, CT, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019. Bonni-Jean was born in Barre, VT on November 24, 1952. She was a dedicated CNA who truly cared about helping her clients. In her later years, Bonni-Jean took much joy in watching her grandchildren grow. She is survived by her daughters, Bonita Mesick and Deanna Ruffino, as well as her beloved grandchildren, Jared Hurd, Danielle Mesick, and Nicolina Diaz Del Valle. She is also survived by siblings Karen Direnzo, Judith McMillan, Francis Neville, Richard Neville, and Chere Smith, along with many nieces and nephews. Funeral and services are private. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on June 29, 2019
