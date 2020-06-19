Hatin, Brendan Richard
It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our only child, Brendan Richard Hatin on June 17, 2020 in Somerville, MA.
Brendan was born May 3, 1990 in Meriden Connecticut. The family moved to Killingworth, CT in 1993, where Brendan attended all the Haddam Killingworth schools, graduating from HKHS in June of 2008. Brendan went on to Assumption College in Worcester, MA, where he graduated with a B.S. degree in Business and a minor in Marketing in 2012.
After graduation, Brendan worked in sales at various IT Security companies, the last being Rapid 7 in Boston. When he talked about his career he did so with animation, and true passion. He spent the majority of the last 8 years living in the Boston area, his favorite city. He was an avid Boston fan, always rooting for his Sox, Pats, Bruins, and Celtics. His office was adjacent to the Boston Garden, a perfect match! He loved basketball and golf, playing in High School, and club teams in college. He continued to enjoy playing golf until his untimely death.
Brendan was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Jeanne Hatin, his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Josephine Lynch, as well as his paternal great-grandfather, Paul Lepine.
Brendan is survived by his loving parents, Mark and Patricia Hatin of Middletown, CT, his aunts and uncles, Deirdre and Jim Howard, of Newington, Brian and Rose Lynch, of North Branford, Andrea Hatin, and Matt Hatin, both of Newington. He is also survived by his great Uncle and Aunt Paul and Barbara Lepine of Glastonbury. In addition, Brendan leaves behind his dear cousins, Kate (Adam) Bender, Kevin (Kelly) Howard, Thomas (Carolyn) Lynch, Daniel (Paul Centofanti, Jr.) Lynch, and Joseph Lynch.
A crew of friends from Killingworth will mourn his passing including Paul Z, Joe V, Dan B, Paul G, Jody L, Allie, Jill, and many more, along with his college and Boston friends Rick G, Josh, Ross M, Paul, Luke, P.J. and many more.
Brendan faced many challenges in his short life, and was successful in conquering all of them but one, his alcohol addiction. He tried over and over, but the disease was more powerful than he. We pray that he is at peace now.
Remember his smile, his kindness, and how he always stood up for the underdog.
In memory of Brendan, please feel free to donate to The Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. A celebration of Life will be held in the future at the convenience of the family. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our only child, Brendan Richard Hatin on June 17, 2020 in Somerville, MA.
Brendan was born May 3, 1990 in Meriden Connecticut. The family moved to Killingworth, CT in 1993, where Brendan attended all the Haddam Killingworth schools, graduating from HKHS in June of 2008. Brendan went on to Assumption College in Worcester, MA, where he graduated with a B.S. degree in Business and a minor in Marketing in 2012.
After graduation, Brendan worked in sales at various IT Security companies, the last being Rapid 7 in Boston. When he talked about his career he did so with animation, and true passion. He spent the majority of the last 8 years living in the Boston area, his favorite city. He was an avid Boston fan, always rooting for his Sox, Pats, Bruins, and Celtics. His office was adjacent to the Boston Garden, a perfect match! He loved basketball and golf, playing in High School, and club teams in college. He continued to enjoy playing golf until his untimely death.
Brendan was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Jeanne Hatin, his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Josephine Lynch, as well as his paternal great-grandfather, Paul Lepine.
Brendan is survived by his loving parents, Mark and Patricia Hatin of Middletown, CT, his aunts and uncles, Deirdre and Jim Howard, of Newington, Brian and Rose Lynch, of North Branford, Andrea Hatin, and Matt Hatin, both of Newington. He is also survived by his great Uncle and Aunt Paul and Barbara Lepine of Glastonbury. In addition, Brendan leaves behind his dear cousins, Kate (Adam) Bender, Kevin (Kelly) Howard, Thomas (Carolyn) Lynch, Daniel (Paul Centofanti, Jr.) Lynch, and Joseph Lynch.
A crew of friends from Killingworth will mourn his passing including Paul Z, Joe V, Dan B, Paul G, Jody L, Allie, Jill, and many more, along with his college and Boston friends Rick G, Josh, Ross M, Paul, Luke, P.J. and many more.
Brendan faced many challenges in his short life, and was successful in conquering all of them but one, his alcohol addiction. He tried over and over, but the disease was more powerful than he. We pray that he is at peace now.
Remember his smile, his kindness, and how he always stood up for the underdog.
In memory of Brendan, please feel free to donate to The Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. A celebration of Life will be held in the future at the convenience of the family. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press & The New Haven Register on Jun. 19, 2020.