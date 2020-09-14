1/
Brian C. Ehlers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ehlers, Brian C.
Brian Coe Ehlers, 76, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at The Village at South Farms. Born in Flint, Michigan, he was the son of the late Russell and Reba (Coe) Ehlers.
Brian lived most of his life in Durham and worked at Durham Manufacturing for many years. In 2003, he moved to The Village at South Farms where he made many friends and was involved in several activities.
Brian is survived by two sisters, Janice C. Newton and her husband David of Farmington and Brenda J. Griffin of Conowingo, Maryland and two nieces.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Durham Manufacturing for the opportunities they provided to Brian.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved