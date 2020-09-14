Ehlers, Brian C.
Brian Coe Ehlers, 76, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at The Village at South Farms. Born in Flint, Michigan, he was the son of the late Russell and Reba (Coe) Ehlers.
Brian lived most of his life in Durham and worked at Durham Manufacturing for many years. In 2003, he moved to The Village at South Farms where he made many friends and was involved in several activities.
Brian is survived by two sisters, Janice C. Newton and her husband David of Farmington and Brenda J. Griffin of Conowingo, Maryland and two nieces.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Durham Manufacturing for the opportunities they provided to Brian.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
