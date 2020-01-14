Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Brian Wakefield
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Fellowship Church
1002 Saybrook Rd.
Middletown, CT
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Fellowship Church
1002 Saybrook Rd.
Middletown, CT
Brian D. Wakefield Sr.


1942 - 2020
Brian D. Wakefield Sr. Obituary
Wakefield, Sr., Brian D.
Brian D. Wakefield, Sr., 77, of Higganum, husband of Marilyn (Myers) Wakefield, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Nashua, NH, the son of the late William and Ethel (Smith) Wakefield. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served with the US Navy. Brian was a realtor most recently with William Raveis in Middletown. He was also was an active member of Fellowship Church in Middletown, the Haddam Lion's Club, American Legion and VFW. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Brian Wakefield, Jr. of Higganum and Adam Wakefield of Naples, FL; brother, Bruce Wakefield of Franklin, NH; a sister, Brenda Wolcheski and her husband Ronald of Meriden; two grandchildren, Ashlyn and Mila Wakefield. Brian always had a smile on his face, and was loved so much by family, friends, and clients. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Jan. 18th) at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Church, 1002 Saybrook Rd., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of his family. Friends may call at Fellowship Church on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Haddam Lions Club, PO Box 40, Higganum, CT 06441. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 15, 2020
