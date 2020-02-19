|
Dente, Camilla
Camilla (Patten) Dente, 76, of Middletown, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed on to the Lord with her family present on February 14, 2020. Born in Rutland, Vermont, Camilla was the daughter of the late Francis and Florence (Minogue) Patten. Camilla retired from teaching at the Durham Co-Op and enjoyed spending summers in Vermont and traveling to see her family and friends. Camilla had a wonderful smile that could light up a room and children especially made her smile. She was immensely proud of her own children, her grandchildren, and those that she taught at the Durham Co-Op. Camilla has called her time at the Durham Co-Op "some of my best years." Most nights while at the Co-Op, she could be found refining teaching plans for the next day "just making sure it was perfect." Helping others was extremely important to Camilla. From fundraisers and school groups while her children were students at St. John's School in Middletown to tireless work for the Joe's Pond Association in West Danville, Vermont to volunteer work at Middlesex Hospital, Camilla could be found cheerfully making things happen. Camilla's baking skills were also legendary with cookies freely given to any and all who crossed her path from the closest family to the newest acquaintances and everyone in between. Along with her husband of fifty-five years, Tom, Camilla is survived by her three children: Thomas and his wife Liz of New Rochelle, NY; Paul of Huntsville, AL; Erin and her husband Michael of Austin, TX. She leaves three beloved grandchildren, Gillian, Isabella, and Nicholas. Camilla is also survived by five siblings: Dolores Sbardella, James, Patrick, Paul, and Peter and their spouses as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the Biega Funeral Home located at 3 Silver Street, Middletown, CT. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's of Czestochowa Church, 79 South Main Street, Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Camilla's name may be made to St. John Paul II School, 87 South Main Street, Middletown, CT. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 20, 2020